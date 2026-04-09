Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Wednesday, gaining 333.04 points, or 3.24%, to reach 10,618 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by all sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Transportation sector by (+5.38%), Industrials (+4.59%), Real Estate (+3.29%), Banks and Financial Services (+2.64%), Telecoms (+2.23%), Consumer Goods and Services (+2.19%), and Insurance (+1.33%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 282.751 million, with 134.622 million shares traded in 9,826 transactions.

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