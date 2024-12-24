Doha: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen is providing comprehensive healthcare services to the most vulnerable groups and enhancing access to maternal and neonatal health services co-funded by QRCS and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

To date, a total of 63,422 women and girls in three governorates have received reproductive health services, including pregnancy and newborn care. There were also 4,959 natural childbirths and C-sections. The project meets the needs of six health facilities, including medications, medical consumables, operational expenses, and staff remunerations, at a total cost of $926,700.

The target facilities are General Khalifa and Wihda Hospitals in Taiz; Surgical Hospital in Al-Hudaydah; and Wihda Hospital, Al-Manar Hospital, and Bayt Hanzal Medical Complex in Amanat Al-Asimah.

This project is part of a strategic partnership between QRCS and UNFPA, aimed at improving reproductive health services in Yemen and strengthening resilience and self-dependence of the health system and local communities, in the heart of one of the most complicated humanitarian crises as described by the United Nations. It adopts a two-folded relief approach that combines urgent humanitarian interventions with long-term development planning.

