Doha - QNB Group, one of the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The net profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 reached QR12.8bn ($3.5bn), an increase of 1% compared to same period last year. Net profit before Pillar Two Taxes reached QR13.9bn ($3.8bn), which is an increase of 9% compared to September 2024. Operating Income increased by 9% to reach QR33.3bn ($9.1bn)which reflects the Group’s ability to maintain successful growth across a range of revenue sources.

Total Assets as at September 30, 2025 reached QR1,389bn ($382bn), an increase of 9% from September 30, 2024, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 11% to reach QR1,001bn ($275bn). Customer deposits increased by 6% to reach QR963bn ($264bn) from September 30, 2024.

QNB Group’s efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 23.3%, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 2.9% as at September 30, 2025, one of the lowest amongst financial institutions in the MEA region, reflecting the high quality of the Group’s loan book and the effective management of credit risk. In addition, loan loss coverage ratio stood at 100%, which reflects the prudent approach adopted by the Group towards non-performing loans.

Total Equity increased to QR121bn ($33bn), up by 7% from September 2024. Earnings per share reached QR1.31 ($0.36).

QNB Group’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at September 30, 2025 amounted to 19.5%. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at September 30, 2025 amounted to 151% and 105% respectively. These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the QCB and Basel III reforms requirements.

QNB Group’s presence spans 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, over 5,000 ATMs supported by more than 31,000 staff.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

