Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of the Philippines reviewed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of employment and work.

This came during the meeting of Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday with Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Paul Raymond Curtis.

During the meeting, they reviewed joint cooperation relations, especially issues related to employment, ways to enhance coordination between Qatar and the Philippines in the fields of work, and ways to support and develop them during the upcoming period.