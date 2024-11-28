The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the closure of the laser and hydrafacial units in a private healthcare centre due to the nursing staff exceeding the scope of their authorised professional licences.



An inspection visit conducted by specialists from the Department of Healthcare Professions at MoPH revealed that the nursing staff had been performing laser treatments on patients without medical consultations or supervision by a doctor. Additionally, hydrafacial treatments, skin cleansing procedures, and other related services were being provided by practitioners who did not hold the required professional licences from MoPH, a statement said.



The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that these actions violate Law No. (11) of 1982 on Regulating Medical Treatment Institutions and Law No. (8) of 1991 on Regulating the Practice of Allied Health Professions, and its amendment under Law No. (14) of 1994. Legal and administrative measures are being pursued against the healthcare centre and the violating practitioners.

