Qatar - HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti met with President of the Jordanian Senate Faisal al-Fayez, during her current visit to Amman.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the existing bilateral relations in parliamentary field and ways to support and bolster them. They also discussed developments in the Palestinian arena and underscored their centrality, as well as the importance of supporting them, in pursuit of promoting the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state with the Holy Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, the two sides condemned the burning of copies of the Holy Qur'an by extremists in a number of countries and stressed that such outrageous behaviours provoke millions of Muslims worldwide and undermine efforts of rapprochement and peaceful coexistence between religions, calling for the importance of curbing blasphemy.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Jordanian Senate Samir Rifai, along with the delegation accompanying the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council.

In addition, HE Dr Hamda al-Sulaiti and her accompanying delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation Nasser Shraideh.

During the meeting, Nasser Shraideh lauded the fraternal ties that bring the two countries together, looking forward to further co-operation between the two sides to achieve aspirations of the two sisterly countries. He also praised Qatar's development efforts and its call for peace and resolving disputes through dialogue.

For her part, HE Dr Hamda al-Sulaiti emphasised that the exchange of visits contributes to promoting these relations at a variety of levels.

She also met with First Deputy of the Jordanian Lower House Speaker Dr Ahmed Khalayleh.

The two sides discussed the existing parliamentary co-operation ties and ways to strengthen and develop them.

They also discussed a range of topics pertaining to co-ordination at the regional and international parliamentary unions, along with cooperation aspects and sharing of expertise between the two sides, in addition to discussing a broad range of issues and topics of common concern.

In a related context, HE the Deputy Speaker met with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Jordan Prof Azmi Mahafzah.

During the meeting, they discussed a host of topics concerning co-operation between the two countries in education and the role of the Shura Council in supporting it.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).