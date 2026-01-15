Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) Khalid Ahmed Saleh Al Obaidli affirmed that H E the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs’ issuance of the decision regulating the Preliminary Real Estate Register, defining its data and procedures, enhances the real estate sector’s investment appeal and competitive strength, in addition to contributing to protecting beneficiaries’ rights and regulating the real estate market.

He noted that the decision sets out the executive measures of the law regulating real estate development and helps overcome previous challenges faced by the sector, such as map-based subdivision, off-plan sales, and the opening of escrow accounts.

The Chairman of Aqarat emphasized the importance of developers reviewing and complying with the regulations governing the licensing of off-plan sale projects, which were introduced to enhance transparency and regulate the market in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Al Obaidli pointed out that this decision comes as a continuation of the Authority’s initiatives in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and a number of relevant entities in recent years, which aim to develop the sector’s legislative framework and strengthen partnership with the private sector.

It is worth noting that a decision to regulate the initial real estate register and determine its data and procedures specified the components of the preliminary real estate register, so that it consists of a set of real estate sheets allocated to real estate units divided on the map, and the records that complement them, which contain applications, contracts and their supporting documents, architectural designs and engineering plans for the project approved by the competent authorities.

The decision stipulated that the preliminary real estate register for each real estate unit separated on the map should include the area data, the original property number, the approved project data, the real estate unit number on the map, its area, boundaries and descriptions, the common areas if any, and the purpose for which it is allocated.

It also records data indicating the identity of the owner, or owners in the case of joint ownership of the real estate unit subdivided on the map, the share of each of them, the reason for acquiring ownership and the reason for its loss, the daily register entries, the dependent real rights and restrictions, and how and why they were cancelled.

