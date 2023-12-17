The recently formed Committees by the Chamber of Commerce of Qatar and Chamber of Commerce of Iran are expected to have their maiden meeting in February 2024 in order to boost trade relations between both the countries, Ambassador of Iran to Qatar HE Dr Ali Salehabadi has said.

Talking exclusively with Qatar Tribune, Dr Salehabadi praised the outcome of the recently held 9th Qatar-Iran Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation meeting in Tehran headed by Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani and Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian, and attended by Qatar Chamber Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani.

Dr Salehabadi said the decision to form these committees was taken during the 9th Qatar-Iran Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation meeting and each side will consist of 15 to 20 business community members.

Talking about the recent visits of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Qatar, the envoy said it pushed the relations between Iran and Qatar to an excellent level in all fields.

“Fortunately, leaders from both sides are very positive; both are good friends to each other; and enjoy common and positive views on a number of regional issues which prepares ground for enhancing relations in various fields,” he said.

He added, “Because of close bilateral friendship and relations, we have wide areas of exchange of our views at different occasion. During recent visit of our foreign minister to Qatar, he met HH the Amir, the prime minister and minister of foreign affairs during which they discussed various solutions to bring peace to the region. The talks between Qatar and Iran were mainly relating to Palestine, especially the Gaza situation.”

Dr Salehabadi added that both sides are required to have regular discussions and meetings to find ways to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations.

He hoped that in coming years, economic relations between the two countries would be enhanced significantly and much stronger, pointing out that both sides have identified various projects in areas of non-sanctioned and discussions are under way about them.

The ambassador expressed deep concern about the current situation facing the people in Palestine, particularly in Gaza. He asserted that the ongoing events in Gaza amount to genocide and there’s urgent need to halt it.

He said Israel must understand that Hamas cannot be eliminated, instead continuous use of force might lead other resistance groups in the region to join Palestinians in their just struggle for liberation from the Israeli occupied forces unlawful and illegal occupation. This, he warned, could escalate to further dire situation in the region.

He said Iran is facing many other challenges, including hosting of over five million Afghan refugees since decades without any kind of support from any concerned world body or institution. Iran own population is over 85 million and with the Afghan refugees crosses 90 million.

Talking about the recently concluded Doha Forum, the Iranian ambassador lauded the organisers for holding such an amazing conference.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).