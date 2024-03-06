The Qatar Chamber recently participated in the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations FIATA-RAME Field Meeting and Conference 2024, which concludes on Wednesday in Dubai.

Qatar Chamber board member Ali bin Abdullatif al-Misnad, who is also president of the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL) represented the chamber in the event, which was held in the presence of Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, honorary patron of the UAE National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL).

Held under the theme ‘Connectivity, Resilience, and Sustainability in Global Supply Chains’, the forum focused on the most important practices that contribute to mitigating the effects of disturbances to ensure the flow of goods and trade.

The agenda focused on addressing the environmental impact of logistics through green initiatives, carbon-neutral technologies, and efficient operations, leveraging cutting-edge advancements in automation, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to optimize supply chains and enhance transparency and collaboration.

Addressing the forum, al-Misnad reviewed the developments in the logistics sector in Qatar over the past 12 years, particularly in preparation for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also discussed the progress of major projects, such as Hamad International Airport, Hamad Port, railways, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure developments.

He said the logistics industry in Qatar encompasses a wide range of activities, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, supply chain management, and freight forwarding, emphasising that logistic development strengthens economic growth and increases the GDP.

Al-Misnad emphasised that Qatar’s strategic location in the Middle East positions it perfectly to access established and growing markets in Africa, Asia, and Europe. Stressing the significance of this location, he said Qatar emerges as an optimal hub for global trade, tapping into a vast market with over 2bn people.

He also discussed the significance of free zones in Qatar in enhancing economic growth, noting their strategic location next to Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port. He emphasised that this positioning contributes to improving accessibility to markets and reducing customs clearance times.

“The logistics market in Qatar is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for logistics services,” he pointed out.

Al-Misnad said the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL), an association member of FIATA in Qatar, plays a leading role in promoting the growth and development of the country’s logistics sector and serves as the voice and link between freight forwarders, logistics companies, and state stakeholders.

