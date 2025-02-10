Qatar Chamber board member Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli and Gonul Serbest, Commissioner for Victoria to Europe, the Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa, discussing trade and investment in the presence of Shane Flanagan, Australia's ambassador to Qatar.

Qatar Chamber has discussed trade and economic co-operation with the Australian state of Victoria during a meeting between board member Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli and Gonul Serbest, Commissioner for Victoria to Europe, the Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa.



The meeting, which was also attended by Shane Flanagan, Australia's ambassador to Qatar, focused on the economic sectors in which both sides aim to enhance co-operation, the potential for forming business alliances between Qatari and Australian companies, as well as the investment climate and available opportunities in both countries.



Serbest lauded the strong trade and economic relations between Australia and Qatar, highlighting the mutual interest in strengthening these ties, particularly between the private sectors of both countries. She also referred to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Qatar and Australia chambers of commerce in May, which opens up wide avenues for co-operation.



Al-Obaidli commended the strong bilateral relations between Qatar and Australia, emphasising Qatar Chamber’s interest in fostering genuine business partnerships between the two countries.



He said Qatar imports a variety of food products from Australia amounting to approximately QR1.9bn in 2024, while the total trade exchange between the two countries reached QR2.6bn, underscoring Australia’s significance as a key trade partner for Qatar.



Al-Obaidli reaffirmed Qatar Chamber’s readiness to assist Australian companies seeking to enter the Qatari market by providing information on the investment climate, incentives offered to foreign investors, and key target sectors such as technology, food security, and services.

