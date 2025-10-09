Doha: Qatar Chamber's Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri met on Wednesday with Trade and Investment Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the State of Qatar Jonathan Kamara Bio.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance collaboration in commercial and economic fields, highlighting the role of the Qatari private sector in promoting trade exchanges.

It also discussed preparations for the upcoming Qatari-Sierra Leone Business Forum, scheduled to be held in Doha in January 2026, which will include a high-level delegation from Sierra Leone along with business owners and investors from both sides.

Al Mansouri affirmed the Chamber's readiness to work with the Sierra Leonean side to strengthen trade and investment relations, particularly in the agriculture, industry, and engineering sectors.

