Doha: International reserves and foreign currency liquidity at Qatar Central Bank (QCB) rose by 2.21% year-on-year in March, reaching QAR 261.972 billion, compared with the same period in 2025, when they stood at QAR 256.300 billion.

Data issued by QCB showed that its official international reserves increased by 2.6% by the end of March 2026, equivalent to QAR 5.184 billion, reaching QAR 202.338 billion, compared with the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, its holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills declined by about QAR 2.225 billion, to QAR 120.661 billion in March 2026, compared with the same month in 2025.

Official reserves consist of key components including foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits, Qatar's quota at the International Monetary Fund, in addition to other liquid assets (foreign-currency deposits). Together, the latter two form what is known as total international reserves.

Furthermore, the data showed that gold holdings rose by about QAR 19.809 billion by the end of March 2026, reaching QAR 60.832 billion, compared with March 2025, when they stood at QAR 41.023 billion.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights deposits from Qatar's share at the International Monetary Fund also increased by QAR 37 million by the end of March 2026, compared with March 2025, reaching QAR 5.179 billion.

On the other hand, balances with foreign banks declined by about QAR 12.438 billion, reaching QAR 15.663 billion by the end of March 2026.

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