Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint committee for economic, trade, and technical cooperation, on the sidelines of the official visit of HE Dr. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to Doha.

Signing on behalf of Qatar was HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, while HE Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, signed on behalf of the Canadian side.

This memorandum aims to strengthen the bilateral partnership and develop institutional cooperation mechanisms between the two countries. It seeks to expand economic, trade, and technical collaboration; promote the exchange of expertise and information; support joint investment opportunities; enhance private-sector participation; encourage partnerships between the business communities of both countries; and follow up on the implementation of initiatives and projects of mutual interest, in a manner that serves shared interests and advances bilateral economic relations.

Separately, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed held a bilateral meeting with HE Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Economic Development in the regions of Quebec.

Discussions during the meeting focused on reviewing trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and Canada, exploring ways to further strengthen cooperation, and addressing a number of issues of mutual interest.

