Qatar Airways has announced resumption of three weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, from January 7.

This marks a significant step in reconnecting the region and providing passengers with seamless access to Qatar Airways’ extensive global network of more than 170 destinations.



The decision to restart operations to Syria reflects the airline’s commitment to fostering regional connectivity and supporting passenger demand.



Qatar Airways said it “is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary safety, security, and operational standards are met ahead of the relaunch.”



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said: “We are pleased to resume flights to Damascus, a destination of great historical and cultural importance. This announcement underscores our dedication to fostering connectivity and facilitating travel for our passengers.”



Passengers travelling to and from Damascus will benefit from Qatar Airways’ world-class service and access to Hamad International Airport, consistently ranked as one of the best airports in the world.



The airline’s global network will offer travellers the opportunity to explore destinations around the world, via the airline’s hub in Doha.

