Doha, Qatar: PwC Middle East has released its annual Tax and Legal guide in the Middle East region and a specific guide for doing business in Qatar, which is aimed at assisting inbound investors in navigating taxation and regulatory frameworks of operating a business in Qatar.

The guide sheds light on the significant efforts made by Qatar to align with international Tax developments, ensuring its competitiveness in attracting businesses at both regional and international levels.

Today, options available for investors to enter the Qatar market have increased, including the expansion of permitted activities within the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), the establishment of Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), and the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA).



The Foreign Direct Investment Law that came into effect in 2019 provides for 100 percent foreign ownership in Qatar in most sectors, further providing flexibility for businesses wishing to establish under the state legislative framework under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI).

In the 2020 Paying Taxes report by PwC, Qatar was ranked third globally in this regard.

Mohammed Yaghmour, Tax and Legal Services Leader, Middle East, said: “Qatar’s ease of doing business, together with its tax and legal environment, is constantly evolving with many international best in class tax administration standards such as those set out by the OECD and other relevant international bodies.

Digitalisation, localisation, and sustainability are key themes driving the country’s economic transformation post-Covid, presenting both opportunities and challenges. By embracing emerging trends and leveraging technology, Qatar can attract more foreign direct investment and add value to its economy.”

Sajid Khan, PwC Tax & Legal Services Leader in Qatar: “As the global economy transforms, Qatar’s business environment should propel further. Qatar has introduced numerous reforms intended to stimulate the strategic sectors within the economy and engage in new industries. This is done by offering targeted incentives and enhancing regulations to ensure that Qatar attracts more FDI, expands its knowledge-based economy and continues to create a prosperous society.”

The guide also provides an in-depth analysis of the tax regimes in place, including the State tax regime as well as other special zones (e.g. QFC) and highlights key features of each. It covers the latest tax administration system “Dhareeba” by the General Tax Authority (GTA) and gives an overview of the tax registration and tax card processes in Qatar. It highlights how MoCI operates a “one-stop-shop” single window for business registration and licensing, consolidating hundreds of government services into end-to-end integrated electronic services.

The guide also sheds light on the dispute resolution process and the role of Courts in Qatar in resolving disputes. It also comments on other courts such as QFC.

