Doha: Doha has emerged as one of the world’s most tax-friendly cities, according to the 2025 Tax-Friendly Cities Index by Multipolitan.

Multipolitan is a product-driven global migration platform that streamlines the process of travelling, relocating, setting up businesses and managing assets.

This inaugural index, which forms part of Multipolitan’s Wealth Report 2025: The Taxed Generation, places Doha as the fifth most tax-friendly city in the world among the top global destinations for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), professionals, and businesses seeking low-tax environments.

This ranking highlights Doha’s strategic economic initiatives, strong infrastructure, and stable governance, reinforcing its position as a hub for wealth preservation and opportunities in a swiftly changing financial environment.

The index is, however, significant not only for the ultra-wealthy but also for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to safeguard and expand their assets in a secure setting.

The Tax Friendly Cities Index 2025 evaluated 164 jurisdictions based on a composite of statutory taxation metrics (personal income tax, capital gains, inheritance, and wealth tax), bilateral tax treaty coverage and governance indicators.

Qatar’s zero personal income tax, negligible property-related fees, and transparent legal frameworks, which offer certainty for investors and residents, propel Doha’s high ranking. Unlike traditional tax havens, Doha combines fiscal advantages with a sophisticated economy and modern infrastructure.

In addition to Qatar, three other cities within the GCC—Abu Dhabi (#1), Dubai (#2), and Manama (#4)—are included in the top five rankings. Singapore (#3) also appears on this prestigious list, benefiting from advantageous tax policies and a strong dedication to improving institutional depth and international connectivity.

The GCC is home to seven of the top 20 tax-friendly cities, which include Kuwait City (#8), Riyadh (#12), and Muscat (#17). This highlights the region’s increasing significance as a vital facilitator of wealth preservation.

“In a world where wealth mobility has become increasingly fluid, taxation remains one of the most powerful levers influencing where high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) choose to live, invest, and preserve their wealth,” said Head of Insights at Multipolitan Gabrielle Reid.

“Recognising this complex and rapidly evolving landscape, Multipolitan has developed the Tax Friendly Cities Index 2025, a data-driven tool that identifies global metropolitan centres fostering favourable tax environments. This index serves as a valuable resource for families, advisors, and institutions navigating the complexities of wealth preservation,” she added. Qatar’s economic strength has long positioned it among the world’s richest nations.

Data from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund highlight Qatar’s GDP per capita as one of the highest globally, consistently ranking in the top ten.

The Wealth Report 2025 emphasizes Qatar’s diversification efforts under the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to transition from a hydrocarbon-based economy to a knowledge-driven one. Investments in education, technology, and infrastructure have bolstered Doha’s appeal.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

