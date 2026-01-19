The value of assets held by local and foreign public investment funds in the Saudi financial market grew by 36.1% annually, climbing by SAR57.9 billion ($15.44 billion) to approximately SAR217.9 billion ($58.11 billion) by the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to SAR160.1 billion during the same period in 2024.

Foreign investment assets increased by 21.1% year-on-year, rising by over SAR5 billion to SAR31.1 billion, representing 14.3% of total asset value, up from SAR25.7 billion, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Public investment funds grew by 11.6% annually, with 36 new funds added, bringing the total to 346, up from 310 in the same period last year.

