PARLIAMENT yesterday unanimously approved a proposal on 100 per cent Bahrainisation of jobs at the Salmaniya Medical Complex.

The Health Ministry and the Civil Service Commission said they were already working towards achieving the goal.

Also unanimously approved was a proposal to establish the National Medical Consultancy and Training Centre which could be funded by Tamkeen and run by job-seeking medics until they find a suitable employment.

The Health Ministry and the Supreme Council for Health objected, saying that medics can start work and obtain a licence only after undergoing field tests under the supervision of experts, which in this case wouldn’t be the practice.

MPs also unanimously approved a proposal calling for Tamkeen’s financial wage support to be directed to employees’ bank accounts rather than employers’.

Tamkeen said the current practice ensured accountability and adherence.

Other proposals unanimously approved were:

To only accept companies with at least 20pc Bahrainisation for public tender.

Honouring veteran mosque imams, prayer callers and clergy.

Allocating a plot for Al Mufeed Quranic Studies Centre in Eker.

Establishing a dedicated school for autistic schoolchildren in the Southern Governorate. The Education Ministry said it was already providing special classrooms and programmes at all school levels for autistic children.

Constructing a pedestrian bridge linking the Sheraton Hotel with the King Faisal Corniche. The Works Ministry said such plans were already included as part of the Bahrain Metro.

Increasing subsidised electricity for extended families living in one home under one meter. The Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry rejected the move, saying more than BD450 million has been paid in subsidies for electricity and water in 2021/2022.

All have been forwarded to the Cabinet for review.

Meanwhile, a vote was also taken to refer a proposal, on taking money from the Unemployment Fund to finance the 3pc suspended annual pension increase, for review.