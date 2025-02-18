Bahrain - The number of expatriate workers in Bahrain’s civil service has dropped by 23 per cent from 2019, MPs have been told.

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain, who is also politically responsible for the Civil Service Commission, said in a written response to two parliamentary questions, that the number currently stood at 5,800 expats compared to 7,582 expats in 2019.

“The 5,800 is just 14pc of the total workforce in the civil service with the rest of 86pc being nationals,” he added.

“The government is working to reduce the number further and replace expats with more qualified Bahrainis under a comprehensive strategy and executive plan.

“Around 58.5pc of the expats are in the educational and higher education jobs, 31.5pc are in medical professions and 10pc in miscellaneous sectors.

“We have advertised jobs for Bahrainis in genome and molecular biology, veterinary medicine, geology and hydrogeology, agricultural engineering and sciences, marine sciences, groundwater and land surveying, well excavation and discovery, but it was difficult to find suitable candidates.”

The minister will be available during today’s weekly session to comment on any further queries from the chamber’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairman Hassan Ibrahim and services committee vice-chairman Mohammed Al Olaiwi, who had asked the questions.

The two questions replace three queries originally directed at Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda, who apologised in writing for not being able to attend the Parliament session as he was busy with delegates attending the Islamic Dialogue Conference to be held tomorrow and on Thursday.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, who is on an official visit abroad, also apologised for being unable to attend the weekly session. However, he named senior officials to respond to queries the MPs may have on topics related to his ministry.

Meanwhile, Parliament is set to vote to refer to the relevant committee for review amendments to the 1973 Advertisements Law referred by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

MPs will also vote to refer a mutual investment protection and encouragement agreement between Bahrain and South Korea presented by HRH Prince Salman to the relevant committee for review.

