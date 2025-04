Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Wednesday held a press conference to reveal the details of the Omani-Turkish International Forum 2025.

The event will be held during the period from 15-17 December 2025.

The forum aims to bolster economic cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Turkiye.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).