Qatar’s private sector will play a key role in boosting tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP, Qatar Tourism chairman HE Akbar al-Baker said Tuesday.

“There will be lots of investments in the country’s tourism industry and a roadmap for these investments and projects taking place will be unveiled soon. A lot of projects will be unveiled to the private sector to initiate,” al-Baker said in reply to a question by Gulf Times at a media event at Ned Doha Tuesday.

Early this year, Qatar Tourism announced a package of plans and programmes for 2023, as part of its strategy aimed at strengthening the country’s position as a leading global tourist destination by attracting 6mn visitors annually and raising the tourism sector's contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 12% by 2030.

Among the most prominent programmes of 2023 is the cruise season, with expectations of more than 100 visits, receiving about 300,000 visitors.

With curtain falling on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the country is moving steadily towards the future to achieve its National Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the national economy.

The tourism sector comes at the forefront of sectors that enhance this trend by raising its contribution to the GDP from 7% to 12%, in addition to doubling job opportunities, while continuing efforts to enhance Qatar's position as a leading global destination for service excellence.

The recent selection of Doha as the capital of Arab tourism for the year 2023 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism is an additional step towards consolidating its position as an attractive tourist destination.

Forecasts indicate that Qatar's economy will grow in excess of 3% in 2023, thanks to the momentum of hosting the World Cup, which will enhance Qatar's position on the tourism map.

Qatar’s tourism sector gains strength, which is reflected on the arrival numbers for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, which has hit record numbers – over 1.16mn by the end of March. These numbers also include a very successful cruise season.

