Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in tourism promotion and marketing, aiming to strengthen bilateral efforts and expand collaboration across the sector.

The MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi and CEO and member of the board of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Fahd Hamidaddin.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on key initiatives, including joint participation in international exhibitions and conferences, organising tourism events, and promoting marketing opportunities in both countries.

The partnership also focuses on specialised tourism sectors such as beach, cultural, and heritage tourism, while encouraging tourism flows through strengthened cooperation between travel agencies and tour operators.

The MoU provides for the exchange of tourism data, expertise, and innovative technologies, supporting the development of joint tourism projects and the delivery of seamless and innovative visitor experiences. Additionally, the two authorities will coordinate within international tourism organisations to share best practices and advance common interests.

This framework will guide future joint programmes, outlining activities, methods of collaboration, and mechanisms to achieve shared goals, contributing to the growth and diversification of tourism in both nations.

The agreement highlights Qatar and Saudi Arabia's joint commitment to deepening tourism integration, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030, and to boosting tourism's role in sustainable economic growth.

