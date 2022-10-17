RIYADH — The pilot phase of the Unified National Employment Platform (Jadarat), under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, was launched on Sunday.



The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) is operating and supervising the platform during the trial period. The platform would work to connect Saudi jobseekers with job opportunities available in both the public and private sectors.



The platform is tasked with integrating the data of jobseekers and business owners registered on the Taqat and Jadarah platforms. Taqat or the National Labor Gateway is one of the Kingdom’s touted employment support programs while Jadrarah is the E-Recruitment System.



Taqat is a comprehensive e-platform wherein job seekers are facilitated with a wide range of employment opportunities and services. The launch of Taqat has given way to a more streamlined, organized way of operation of the Saudi labor market.



The Ministry of Civil Service launched earlier Jadarah Program for E-Recruitment, recording those who want and are willing to be recruited through its Jadarah program. This program enabled Saudi jobseekers to register their personal data, qualifications, and work experience, with the necessary documents attached. It also provided an electronic application service for vacancies advertised by government agencies, compatible with their qualifications and specializations.



The Council of Ministers approved, in February 2021, the establishment of the Unified National Employment Platform, which includes a database of jobseekers in the public and private sectors.



Accordingly, the new platform has been developed. All the data collected on Taqat and Jadarah platforms will be transferred to the new platform, which allows jobseekers to have a close view of job opportunities available in the public and private sectors and apply for them, without affecting their previous data or advantages.



All data previously registered in the Jadarah system, including the points earned, will be available through the newly launched Jadarat. Additional features and services will be included in the coming phases of the implementation of the Jadarat platform.

