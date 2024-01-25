ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced that a total of AED748,951,113.20 worth of pension payments for January will be disbursed on Friday, 26th January 2024.

The GPSSA reported an increase of AED68,016,776 compared to the same period last year, which amounted to AED680,934,337.51.

There are 46,651 eligible Emiratis who will receive this month’s amount, showing an increase of 700 registered members compared to 45,951 last year.

These expenses are being disbursed to Emirati nationals subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to pensioners whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with the pension law to which they are subject.