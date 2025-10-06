Muscat – Oman’s trade balance recorded a surplus of RO3.55bn by the end of July 2025, compared with RO5.43bn in the same period of 2024 — a decline of 34.6%, according to preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total value of commodity exports stood at RO13.48bn, down 9.2% from RO14.84bn a year earlier. The drop was mainly due to a 17% fall in oil and gas exports, which declined to RO8.58bn from RO10.34bn.

Non-oil commodity exports, however, rose 11.3% to RO3.89bn, against RO3.50bn in the same period of 2024. Re-exports also edged up 0.5% to RO1.04bn from RO999mn. Commodity imports increased 5.5% to RO9.92bn by the end of July 2025, compared with RO9.41bn in the same period last year.

The United Arab Emirates was Oman’s top non-oil trade partner, with exports to the UAE reaching RO698mn, up 27.8%. The UAE also led in re-exports at RO 394mn and in imports at RO 2.34bn.

Saudi Arabia ranked second for non-oil exports at RO653mn, followed by India at RO398mn. In re-exports, Iran stood second at RO179mn, with Saudi Arabia third at RO80mn.

For imports, China came second after the UAE, with RO1.05bn, followed by Kuwait at RO914mn.

