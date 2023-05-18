His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will go on an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt this Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Diwan of Royal Court today.

The statement reads as follows: “In continuation of the historical relations binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will go on an official two-day visit to Egypt with effect from Sunday, 21 May 2023, in response to an invitation from President Abdul Fattah el Sisi of Egypt.The visit reflects the keenness of the two countries’ leaderships to enhance joint ties.

