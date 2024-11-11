Muscat – The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Oman Energy Association (OPAL), has launched an initiative aimed at supporting Omani workers who have recently been laid off.

The initiative offers training and employment opportunities for these individuals, particularly focusing on providing them with the chance to work as tractor-trailer drivers in various private sector companies.

This effort is part of the broader commitment to support the workforce and increase employment opportunities within Oman.

Private sector companies interested in participating are encouraged to complete the registration form, which can be accessed through the provided link: https://t.co/sC3hh1pWKl, and contact OPAL at 23605700 or email their completed forms to training@opaloman.org for further details.

