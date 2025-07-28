Muscat: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 0.82 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data showed that the personal goods and miscellaneous services group topped the groups with the highest increase, at 7.45 percent, followed by the transportation group at 3.12 percent, and then the restaurants and hotels group at 1.39 percent.

Statistics showed that health group prices rose by 0.76 percent, clothing and footwear prices by 0.6 percent, education prices rose by 0.07 percent, and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices saw a slight increase of 0.02 percent.

In contrast, prices of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group decreased by 0.59 percent, and the furniture, household equipment, and maintenance group decreased by 0.25 percent. Prices of the culture and entertainment group decreased by 0.02 percent, and the tobacco group decreased slightly by 0.01 percent. Meanwhile, prices of the communications group remained stable without any change.

Regarding food and non-alcoholic beverage prices in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, a number of subgroups increased.

The food products group not classified as another item topped the list of increases, with a 3.83 percent increase, followed by the sugar, jam, honey, and sweets group, which rose by 3.31 percent, and the milk, cheese, and eggs group, which rose by 1.84 percent.

The prices of the oils and fats group also rose by 1.65 percent, the meat group by 0.74 percent, and the bread and cereals group, which recorded an increase of 0.62 percent.

While vegetable prices decreased by 8.06 percent, followed by fish and seafood, which decreased by 3.84 percent, fruit prices decreased by 0.45 percent, and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.19 percent.

The data showed that Al Dakhiliyah Governorate recorded the highest inflation rate among the Sultanate of Oman's governorates until the end of June 2025, compared to the same period last year, with an inflation rate of 1.76 percent.

It was followed by Al Dhahirah Governorate with a rate of 1.57 percent, then South Al Sharqiyah Governorate with a rate of 1.4 percent, Musandam Governorate with an inflation rate of 1.34 percent, and Al Wusta Governorate with a rate of 1.22 percent.

Al Buraimi Governorate recorded an inflation rate of 0.83 percent, Muscat Governorate recorded 0.82 percent, North Al Batinah Governorate recorded 0.28 percent, and Dhofar Governorate recorded 0.13 percent. South Al Batinah Governorate recorded the lowest inflation rate of 0.1 percent, while North Al Sharqiyah Governorate witnessed a slight decline in its inflation rate of 0.01 percent.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

