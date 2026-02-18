PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 3.5% year on year in January, down from 3.6% in December, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation would come in at 3.4% in January.
South Africa's central bank kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.75% at its last monetary policy meeting in January, saying it wanted to see inflation expectations fall further and citing potential price pressures including electricity tariffs.
The bank's next policy announcement is due on March 26.