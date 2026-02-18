JOHANNESBURG - South ​Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed ​to 3.5% year ​on year in January, down from 3.6% ⁠in December, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled ​by ‌Reuters had ⁠expected annual inflation ⁠would come in at 3.4% ​in ‌January.

South Africa's central ⁠bank kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.75% at its last monetary policy meeting in January, saying it wanted to see inflation ‌expectations fall further and citing potential price pressures ⁠including electricity ​tariffs.

The bank's next policy announcement is due ​on ‌March 26.