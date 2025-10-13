MUSCAT: A trio of Airport Cities under early development at Muscat, Suhar and Salalah airports is projected to collectively attract over $800 million in investments by 2030, in line with a national strategy to transform Oman’s air gateways into engines of economic growth and urban development.

According to Salim al Harrasi, Head of Airport Projects at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a road map for the development of the Airport Cities — also known as “aerotropolises” — has been completed. While Muscat Airport City is already taking shape, Salalah and Suhar Airport Cities are also poised to attract substantial investments, he said in a post.

“Today, direct investments in Muscat Airport City have surpassed $80 million, with projections to exceed $500 million by 2030 and a total of more than $800 million across the three Airport Cities (Muscat, Salalah and Suhar) by 2030”, he stated.

“My sincere thanks to our strategic partners who have supported these initiatives and special appreciation to the Oman Airports Infrastructure Projects Team and our consultants Dar Al Handasah, SSH, F&M Parsons International, ECG (Engineering Consultants Group), NACO (Netherlands Airports Consultants) and Maysan for their dedication and commitment in delivering the master plan for Oman’s Airport Cities from 2018 to 2025”, Al Harrasi added.

All three aerotropolis developments are designed to position Oman’s leading airports as powerful drivers of regional growth rather than mere transit points. By leveraging their connectivity and accessibility, these developments aim to create integrated ecosystems that attract logistics, trade, technology and service industries while generating significant non-aeronautical revenues.

Muscat Airport City, the largest of Oman’s three aerotropolises, envisions a comprehensive mixed-use development featuring several key zones: a logistics portal of about 200,000 m² dedicated to air-freight and related services; a 1.1 million m² business district to accommodate airline headquarters and aviation-related offices; an aviation zone covering approximately 166,000 m² that includes terminal areas and former cargo facilities; and a 192,000 m² hospitality zone earmarked for hotels, duty-free outlets and travel services.

In July, Oman Airports signed an MoU with Malaysian property developer WCT International Sdn Bhd to explore and develop strategic investment opportunities on land surrounding Muscat International Airport.

Also making headway is the Muscat Airport Free Zone (MAFZ), overseen by Asyad Group, Oman’s global provider of integrated logistics services, under a concession agreement awarded by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) last year. The free zone is positioned to attract foreign direct investment, particularly in logistics, air freight, general trade and related sectors.

Earlier in June, Oman Airports unveiled a master plan for the Salalah Airport City project, aimed at attracting investment in an aerotropolis that capitalises on Dhofar’s geostrategic location, enhanced air connectivity with regional markets and growing prominence as a hub for fresh food and agricultural produce. The plan identifies potential land uses, integrates key sectors such as logistics and tourism, sets infrastructure standards and promotes public-private partnerships.

It also envisions a pilot project for direct air-sea cargo transfers between Port of Salalah and Salalah Airport, leveraging their proximity to enhance cargo handling efficiency and strengthen Oman’s role as a regional logistics hub.

