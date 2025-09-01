MUSCAT: A trade delegation from the Kingdom of Thailand, comprising representatives of companies operating in the food security, healthcare, perfumes and cosmetics sectors, is currently visiting the Sultanate of Oman.

The delegation was received by Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of Arwuni Pan Karajang, Ambassador of Thailand to Oman. Discussions emphasised expanding trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Bilateral meetings between Omani and Thai business leaders focused on exploring opportunities in key sectors, including food security, healthcare, perfumes and cosmetics. The forum aligns with the strategic directions of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in line with Oman Vision 2040, aimed at improving the business environment and broadening economic diversification by facilitating private sector partnerships with international counterparts.

Al Rawas highlighted that these meetings open broader avenues for collaboration across multiple sectors, reflecting growing bilateral ties in food products, plastics, fisheries, tourism, healthcare, technology, halal food and industrial cooperation. He emphasised that Oman’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and ambitious Oman Vision 2040 provide promising opportunities for investors, including Thai partners, while Thailand’s developmental experience serves as an encouraging model for collaboration.

The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and facilitating business efforts in both countries, fostering sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Ambassador Arwuni Pan Karajang noted that the bilateral meetings reflect the close and growing relations between Thailand and Oman; and underline both sides’ commitment to opening new channels for trade and investment across diverse sectors.

