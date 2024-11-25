Muscat – Three students of National University of Science and Technology – Al Yaqeen Amur Asuti, Reem Ahmed al Qassabi and Ahamed al Awad – have designed an innovative device that transforms palm waste into circular green aluminum.

Their project, titled ‘Green Initiative for Utilising Omani Palm Waste to Produce Circular Green Aluminum’, is a pioneering step towards creating a zero-waste, sustainable economy in Oman.

According to Dr Shabib al Rashdi, the project’s supervisor, the project was born out of the need to tackle Oman’s agricultural waste problem, particularly the large volume of waste generated by palm trees. Launched two years ago, the project aligns with Oman’s sustainability goals and Vision 2040, offering an environmentally friendly solution to agricultural waste management.

The project involves extracting lignin from palm waste, which is then applied to commercial aluminium, transforming it into a more sustainable, recyclable, and environmentally friendly material. It is one of the first zero-waste technology ventures in Oman.

Once completed, the project is expected to produce 800 tonnes of circular green aluminum annually. The next phase will involve manufacturing the device in China and conducting trials at the Waste Research Laboratory in Oman, positioning the project as a trailblazer in waste-to-resource innovation.

The project addresses critical environmental challenges while promoting sustainability. Additionally, the recycling process incorporates renewable energy, contributing to carbon emission reduction and supporting green industry practices.

While the project has made significant progress, it has not been without challenges. The team encountered technical difficulties in adapting recycling technologies, logistical issues in collecting palm waste from remote areas, and lack of initial expertise. However, through international collaborations and innovative approaches, they overcame these obstacles. Their efforts were recognised when the project placed first in the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation’s Upgrade Competition 2024 and third in MoHERI’s We Are Oman Competition 2024.

Looking ahead, the team plans to expand operations to recycle larger volumes of palm waste, creating job opportunities in rural areas and enhancing environmental awareness. They aim to encourage industries to adopt sustainable practices, contributing to Oman Vision 2040 by advancing the circular economy and promoting a low-carbon future.

