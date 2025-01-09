Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) concluded 2024 with a significant achievement – completing 151 environmental projects and initiatives. The efforts, spanning pollution control, biodiversity conservation, climate action and public engagement, reflect Oman’s dedication to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of EA, highlighted the-se accomplishments at a media briefing held on Wednesday on the occasion of Oman Environment Day. “These projects aim to strengthen environmental monitoring, reduce pollution, and promote investment in green initiatives and nature reserves.”

Oman’s improved environmental performance was evident in its rise to 50th rank globally in the 2024 Environmental Performance Index, leapfrogging 99 places.

Key initiatives completed in 2024 include studies on fuel usage in Rusayl Industrial Zone and setting up air quality monitoring stations, which now cover 90% of the governorates. Waste management efforts were enhanced through phased implementation of a plastic bag ban and increase in the national recycling rate to over 40%, up from 34% the previous year.

Biodiversity conservation projects were another highlight. These include wildlife monitoring, marine mammal surveys in Musandam, and coral reef protection programmes. Four new nature reserves were announced, expanding Oman’s protected areas and safeguarding its natural heritage for future generations.

In the fight against climate change, EA launched the National Framework for Registering and Issuing Carbon Certifications, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Digital advancements played a crucial role in strengthening Oman’s environmental infrastructure. EA’s performance on the ‘Modernity’ sub index reached an impressive 96.37% in the 2024 Environmental Performance Index. The launch of the Naqi platform, providing real-time air quality data, equips citizens and policymakers with valuable information to tackle air pollution.

Sustainable urban development received a boost with the introduction of the Green Building System, a collaboration between the public and private sectors. This initiative aims to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in construction, supporting Oman’s broader environmental goals.

Community involvement was integral to the year’s achievements. The Blue Carbon Project, which aims to plant 100mn mangrove trees, and efforts to control invasive bird species demonstrated the importance of grassroots participation in preserving Oman’s natural resources.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

