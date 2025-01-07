Muscat – As part of its mission to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has decided to establish yards for recycling and dismantling of ships using advanced green technologies.

Ship breaking, also known as ship recycling, ship demolition, or ship dismantling, involves breaking up ships to extract reusable parts or raw materials, primarily scrap metal. These facilities will align with modern sustainability standards, supporting Oman’s environmental goals.

Mahna Musa bin Baqer, Director General of Ports at the MTCIT, said that the ministry oversees the sultanate’s ports and maritime sector, ensuring compliance with international standards for ship and port security. The ministry aims to enhance the operational efficiency of Omani ports, which witnessed remarkable advancements in recent years.

A key priority for the ministry is the creation of ship recycling and cutting centres that leverage modern green technologies. An economic feasibility study is currently underway, Mahna Musa informed, adding that this move demonstrates Oman’s commitment to sustainable maritime practices.

In addition to the recycling centres, the ministry is focused on enhancing the management and development of the ports of Shannah and Masirah. A public auction has been planned to attract private sector participation in their operation and development.

Notably, tourist facilities at Shannah Port have already been completed.

Mahna Musa added that the ministry is also advancing plans to establish a yacht dock in the wilayat of Quriyat. A plot in the Daghmar area has been allocated for this project, which will be offered for investment through a public auction.

To further improve the sector’s performance, the ministry has signed concession agreements with prominent international companies specialising in port management, operation, and development. It has also issued licences for establishing and operating marine docks outside the main ports, driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s maritime infrastructure.

The ministry reported that all together 133 licences for marine tourism trips were issued to companies from January to the end of August last year. Additionally, eight companies are currently managing and operating marine tourist piers across the governorates of Musandam, South Batinah, Muscat and Dhofar.

