Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and Yemen discussed yesterday means of enhancing cooperation in the areas of agriculture, fisheries and water resources.

The discussion took place when Dr.Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources received in his office Dr. Shaya Mohsin Zindani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Yemen.

The two sides explored the investment and partnership opportunities in food security projects. They also touched on some issues related to the fisheries and livestock. During the meeting, the two ministers stressed the importance of exchanging expertise and best practices to boost food security.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).