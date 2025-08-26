Muscat- The much-anticipated Ittilat Dhank project in Dhahirah has achieved more than 35% completion, marking significant progress in one of the governorate’s key tourism and community development initiatives.

Spread across 65,000sq m, the project is being developed at a cost of over RO2mn and aims to transform Dhank into a vibrant destination for residents and visitors. Officials confirmed that work is on schedule, with several components already taking shape.

The development will feature extensive green spaces, landscaped gardens and water elements designed to highlight the area’s natural beauty. An amphitheatre is under construction to host cultural events, performances and community gatherings.

To serve families and young people, the project will include sports fields, modern playgrounds and recreational areas. A dedicated commercial zone with shops, restaurants and cafés will offer visitors a complete leisure experience, while service facilities will ensure comfort and accessibility.

A senior municipal official said, “This project reflects the government’s commitment to improving public facilities, creating family-friendly spaces and boosting tourism potential in the governorate. Ittilat Dhank will not only serve local residents but will also attract visitors from other parts of Oman.”

Once completed, the project is expected to become a landmark destination, strengthening Dhank’s role as a hub for culture, recreation and economic activity.

The initiative supports Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises sustainable development, community wellbeing and diversification of tourism offerings across the sultanate.

