JALAN BANI BU ALI: The Wadi Sal Dam Groundwater Recharge Project in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, has reached an implementation rate of more than 86 per cent.

With a cost exceeding RO 3 million, the project is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to maximize the benefits of seasonal rainfall as Wadi Sal village is a gathering point for many secondary valleys. The project represents a major source of water feeding the wilayats and villages of the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali.

The project aims to ensure the sustainability of groundwater reserves, support agricultural and tourism development given the natural agricultural resources of Wadi Sal.

Engineer Abdullah bin Mohammed al Mukhaini, Director of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali, said that the dam will have a storage capacity is 0.715 million cubic metres with a 140-metre-long concrete spillway designed to discharge the maximum possible flood.

The project is part of ministry’s plan to implement six water dam projects of various types across the governorates to enhance water security and the sustainability of natural resources in the Sultanate of Oman.

