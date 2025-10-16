Muscat – The municipality has launched a new project to rehabilitate and develop the course of wadi Qantab, Muscat. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance public infrastructure and improve the safety and aesthetic appeal of natural spaces in the capital.

The project includes the construction of a 700-meter-long, 4-meter-wide paved walkway designed to improve public accessibility and encourage outdoor recreation. In addition, gabion baskets and riprap will be installed along both sides of the wadi to provide essential structural protection.

The aim is to safeguard nearby roads and infrastructure from potential damage due to heavy rainfall and water flow during seasonal wadi activity, while also supporting urban resilience and environmental sustainability.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

