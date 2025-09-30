Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Monday held the first introductory meeting for the Oman Tourism Association, attended by H E Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, H E Mahrouqi said the establishment of the association marks an important step towards strengthening institutional work, unifying efforts, and fostering integration among stakeholders.

“This will help achieve the goals of tourism development and sustainability in the sultanate,” he noted.

The minister explained that the association will act as a platform representing all components of the tourism sector and as an umbrella body for institutions, companies, and individuals. It will support policy development, enhance service quality, meet tourists’ expectations, and boost competitiveness both locally and internationally.

H E Mahrouqi called on all partners in the tourism ecosystem – including government bodies, private sector entities, entrepreneurs, and tourism enthusiasts – to join the association and contribute to shaping the future of tourism in Oman.

