Muscat: Oman is set to present several urban development projects aimed at attracting global investment and advancing sustainable cities.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) will showcase these initiatives at MIPIM – The Global Urban Festival, to be held in Cannes, France, from March 11 to 14.

An MHUP official stated that Oman’s participation will highlight investment opportunities and facilitate access to international financing for real estate and urban development projects in Oman.

“This year’s theme, ‘Shaping Sustainable Cities’, aligns perfectly with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to integrate sustainability and smart solutions into the nation’s urban infrastructure.”

Oman’s pavilion will feature key projects, including Al Khuwair Downtown, New City Salalah, Nizwa City, Oman Mountain Destination, Sultan Haitham City, Ghor Grama, and A’ Thuraya City. These developments aim to create integrated, sustainable urban environments that drive economic and social growth.

The ministry confirmed that structural planning for the presented projects is complete.

By participating in MIPIM, Oman seeks to strengthen its global competitiveness by attracting international investors.

“The sultanate is keen to showcase opportunities that align with Oman Vision 2040, focusing on enhancing the growth of the real estate sector through investments in key development initiatives,” the official added.

“The adoption of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices aims to foster the creation of smart, efficient cities for future generations.”

The event will also feature high-level discussions, including a session by H E Dr Khalfan al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, on ‘The Impact of Long-Term Demographic Changes on the Creation of Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Differences between Europe and Other Countries’.

Additionally, nine sessions will explore investment strategies and future projects in real estate and urban planning.

A key highlight is the nomination of the Sultan Haitham City project as one of the top four global projects for the MIPIM Awards 2025, which recognises excellence in urban development and sustainability.

The award considers innovation, design, environmental impact, and contributions to quality of life. The winners will be announced on March 13, in the presence of global investors and real estate developers.

MIPIM is a leading real estate and urban planning forum, drawing over 20,000 participants from 90 countries. More than 2,000 investment firms, including 76 of the world’s top 100 real estate investors managing assets worth €4tn, will be present.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

