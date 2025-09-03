The Central Bank of Oman on Monday said that local banks will soon issue a national payment card under its supervision.

The card will provide a secure and seamless local payment experience within the Sultanate of Oman, as a step towards achieving local self-sufficiency and continuing the development of the payments sector.

1567694772309

The bank said that the national payment card will strengthen the digital economy, reduce operating costs, enable cash flow, improve financial inclusion, and it will reduce dependency on foreign payment solutions.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

