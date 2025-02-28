Muscat - The Sustainable City – Yiti has signed a strategic partnership with Ahli Islamic, marking a significant milestone in facilitating financial solutions that align with the project’s long-term sustainability and development objectives.

The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony held on-site at The Sustainable City – Yiti, attended by senior executives from both The Sustainable City – Yiti and Ahli Islamic, along with key stakeholders.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed al Ghufaili, COO of OMRAN Group and Board Member of The Sustainable City – Yiti, and Yousuf Al Rawahi, DGM – Head of Ahli Islamic.

The Sustainable City – Yiti integrates renewable energy, food production, water and waste recycling, smart mobility, and climate-resilient infrastructure to create a truly future-ready community. With 96% of its infrastructure already completed, the project is progressing steadily towards its full realization in 2026, bringing together residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational spaces designed to advance sustainable living.

Mohammed Al Ghufaili, COO of OMRAN Group and Board Member of The Sustainable City – Yiti, commented: “With an investment of nearly one billion US dollars, we are redefining the real estate landscape by integrating sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation. This collaboration with ahli Islamic reinforces our commitment to responsible growth, ensuring that we deliver a world-class, net-zero emissions community that aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 and sets a benchmark for sustainable cities worldwide.”

Yousuf Al Rawahi, DGM – Head of Ahli Islamic added: “Our collaboration with The Sustainable City – Yiti reflects the overall commitment and endeavor to support Sharia-compliant and sustainable investments that align with Oman Vision 2040. By providing the needed financial solutions, we empower individuals and businesses to be part of a groundbreaking net-zero emissions community. Together, we are fostering a responsible urban

grown society, while ensuring long-term value creation, and contributing to a more sustainable future for many in the Sultanate of Oman.”

Developed by Diamond Developers, a subsidiary of SEE Holding, in collaboration with Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), The Sustainable City – Yiti is a flagship sustainability project in Oman. Spanning nearly one million square meters along the Gulf of

Oman coastline, it offers an innovative live-work-thrive model that integrates smart infrastructure, low-carbon living, and sustainable tourism.

The development features a diverse mix of residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational spaces designed to foster a thriving and sustainable community. It includes state-of-the-art commercial and hospitality zones with a central plaza, retail areas, and two hotels, alongside essential community infrastructure such as a school, a nursery, an equestrian center, an indoor sports complex, and outdoor leisure areas.

