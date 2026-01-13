Muscat – Thawani Technologies LLC, Oman’s first Central Bank of Oman (CBO) licensed payment service provider (PSP), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Monak to establish a collaboration framework for integrated digital and financial technology solutions that can support public- and private-sector initiatives across the Sultanate.

Under the MoU, Thawani and Monak will explore opportunities to embed secure, locally compliant payment capabilities within digital platforms, helping organizations streamline service delivery, improve reconciliation and reporting, and accelerate time-to-market through scalable integration models. Thawani’s licensed payments infrastructure and developer enablement capabilities will be combined with Monak’s digital-platform approach to delivering financial and lifestyle services, including solutions designed to simplify onboarding and services for employers and users.

The MoU reflects continued momentum in Oman’s digital agenda, as institutions increasingly seek cohesive frameworks that connect digital service delivery with trusted financial rails.

In this context, partnerships between regulated fintech providers and platform innovators are playing a growing role in how services are designed, integrated, and delivered across the national ecosystem.

