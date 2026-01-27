Muscat: The National Aviation Strategy has set ambitious growth targets for 2040, including handling over 40 million passengers annually, transporting nearly one million tons of air cargo, attracting cumulative private sector investments exceeding RO1 billion, and raising the sector’s contribution to GDP to more than 3.5 %.

It includes 9 strategic principles that form the foundation for a sustainable aviation sector. These include (economy), by stimulating the growth and diversification of Oman’s economy;( security and safety), to ensure safety and security within the aviation sector; (human capital), through developing and attracting talent for the sector; (Commerce), to enhance commercial performance for stakeholders and companies; (sustainability), by adopting environmental sustainability principles; (policies and legislation), to support the sector’s growth and competitiveness through effective regulations; (operational processes), aiming for efficiency and service excellence; (innovation), to encourage digital transformation and improve the customer experience; and (governance), which strengthens communication and collaboration to ensure continuous alignment among all parties.

It also focuses on 3 main pillars supported by a set of sectoral enablers.

First: airports and infrastructure, which aim to develop airports to provide an exceptional experience for aviation users through suitable infrastructure, high-quality services, and operations characterized by efficiency and sustainability, and includes three strategic programs, namely: the Operational Performance Maximization Program to raise operational efficiency and improve service levels, the Commercial Development Program to enhance airport attractiveness and competitiveness through the development of commercial products and services and the stimulation of airlines, and

The Airport Network Activation and Sustainability Program is to ensure sustainable operation and integrate environmental sustainability principles into services and operations.

The second pillar is air transport, which aims to enhance Oman’s local and international connectivity through a competitive and efficient air transport network that supports economic growth and serves various sectors, and includes three strategic programs, namely: the Air Transport Capacity and Destinations Program to maximize national capabilities and enhance regional and international competitiveness, the Air Transport Incentives Program to strengthen domestic and international connectivity through incentive tools, and the Environmental Sustainability Program for carriers to achieve environmental compliance and adopt innovative solutions in line with international standards.

The third pillar (aviation services) focuses on service excellence and value chain development, adopting modern technologies, and enhancing private sector participation, and includes three strategic programs, namely: the Airspace Management Program to improve the efficiency of Oman’s airspace management and maximize its capacity, the Support Services Development Program to enhance the efficiency of aviation services, and the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Program to integrate advanced air transport technologies, including drones, in a safe and economically viable manner.

