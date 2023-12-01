Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Swiss Confederation signed in Muscat today several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries in various sectors.

The memoranda were signed under the patronage of Dr. Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Confederation, within the context of his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

The memoranda covered the fields of sustainable and renewable energy and its technologies, tourism, healthcare, capacity building, diplomatic studies and training.

An MoU signed by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals with the Swiss Federal Office of Energy deals with sustainable and renewable energy and its technologies and aims at developing bilateral cooperation in green hydrogen projects related to production, processing, storage and consumption. It also provides for exchanging knowledge and expertise in relevant laws, regulations and policies.

The Foreign Ministry signed two memorandums of understanding: The first, inked with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy in the Swiss Confederation, deals with diplomatic studies and training, while the second MoU, signed with the Swiss Federal Council, pertains to work permits for persons accompanying official employees.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding with the Swiss Tourism Authority. The MoU provides for enhancing cooperation between the two sides and exchanging experiences and knowledge in the field of tourism.

The Ministry of Health signed an MoU with the Swiss company F. Hoffmann La Roche dealing with ways of developing cooperation between the two sides. Besides providing better healthcare, the MoU provides for the endorsement of a programme titled “Start of Professional Career March”, which seeks to provide local talents with key skills in the fields of pharmacy and diagnostics.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Hilal Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health (Head of the Mission of Honour), Mahmoud Hamad Al Hassani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Swiss Confederation, Dr. Thomas Oertel, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the Sultanate of Oman, and other officials from both sides

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).