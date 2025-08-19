MUSCAT – Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) intensified efforts to expand the international presence of Omani products in the first half of 2025, achieving growth in both exports and trade partnerships.

Through its Export Development Department “Oman Exports,” the ministry organised and participated in five specialised trade exhibitions under the Omani Products Promotion Committee (OPEX), which also includes the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madayn, and the SME Development Authority (Riyada). The drive targeted wider recognition of Omani goods by hosting global importers, arranging business meetings, and running promotional campaigns.

The Baghdad International Fair in February brought together 30 Omani companies, with 70% signing distribution contracts and 67% securing new export orders. At Gulfood in Dubai, 75% of 10 participating Omani firms concluded confirmed deals, while 91% entered ongoing negotiations. May’s Saudi Food Show in Riyadh saw 14 companies showcase products, complementing Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030. Locally, Horeca Oman highlighted food and hospitality opportunities. The campaign culminated with Oman’s participation as Guest of Honour at the Algiers International Fair in June, where President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef inaugurated a 900 sqm Omani pavilion featuring over 60 institutions.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, Oman’s non-oil exports rose 7.2% in Q2 2025 to OMR 2.701 billion. The UAE led importers with a 22.9% rise to OMR 485 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at OMR 451 million (+34.9%) and India at OMR 280 million (+38.9%), alongside strong demand from South Korea and the United States.

“These positive indicators reflect the success of national efforts to enhance export competitiveness and open new markets,” said Fares bin Nasser Al-Farsi, Head of Oman Exports at MoCIIP. He added that support mechanisms include international promotion, streamlined procedures, and activation of trade agreements.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the “Made in Oman” brand, diversifying the production base, and increasing SME participation in exports as part of achieving Oman Vision 2040.

