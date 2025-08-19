Oman and Egypt signed a private-sector partnership agreement in the energy field.

The partnership focuses on exchanging expertise, transferring technology, and developing high-quality products in line with the highest environmental standards, serving local, regional, and international markets.

The agreement was signed on August 18 at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Cairo, Egypt.

Abdullah Al Rahbi, Ambassador of Oman to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, affirmed: “We continue working to translate our shared history into tangible economic and developmental partnerships that serve the aspirations of both nations and drive sustainable development within a strategic framework that fosters innovation and enhances added value.”

