AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) on Sunday issued its quarterly report on the Wholesale Trade Price Index (WPI), which monitored an increase in the General WPI for the first half of 2025 by 1.09 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

GWPI for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 1.08 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024, and the WPI for the second quarter increased by 0.25 per cent compared with the previous quarter, the public service TV Al Mamlaka reported.

The GWPI index for the first half of 2025 stood at 108.88 points compared with 107.70 for the same period in 2024. The index for the second quarter of 2025 stood at 109.02 points compared with 107.85 for the same quarter of 2024.

The GWPI for the second quarter of 2025 recorded 109.02 points compared with 108.74 compared with the previous quarter of the same year.

Comparing the cumulative index for the first half of 2025 with the same period in 2024, the prices of the group "sale of motor vehicles, parts and motorcycles" recorded the highest increase by 2.87 per cent, with a relative importance of 20.70 per cent.

At the level of commodity groups, the increase in the index for the second quarter of 2025 compared with the second quarter of 2024 was due to the increase of the prices of the group "sale of motor vehicles, parts and motorcycles" by 2.76 per cent, which constituted 20.70 per cent of relative importance.

Meanwhile, the prices of the group "sale of fuels, metals, construction materials and supplies" saw the highest decrease by 0.61 per cent, constituting 24.35 per cent of its relative importance.

Among the most prominent commodity groups that contributed to the increase in the GWPI for the second quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter, the prices of the group "sale of machinery, equipment and accessories" increased the most by 0.89 per cent, constituting 11.50 per cent.

On the other hand, the prices of "sale of motor vehicles, parts and motorcycles" group dropped the most by 0.15 per cent, which constituted 20.70 per cent, according to the DoS report.

