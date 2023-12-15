Singapore: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Singapore signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture and youth and economic development.

The MoUs were signed within the framework of His Majesty the Sultan’s current state visit to Singapore.

The first MoU was signed between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and Singapore’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. It deals with boosting cooperation in various fields.

Further, the MoU includes programmes, cultural projects, theatrical and cinematic workshops and supporting initiatives of translation and publication. It also stipulates the facilitation of exchanging information regarding the protection of cultural heritage, cultural identity and publishers’ rights.

Meanwhile, the second MoU was signed by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise. It deals with boosting cooperation in the fields of investment promotion, streamlining business and exporting procedures, as well as developing SMEs, industrial projects and enhancing the business brand of the country internationally.

The two MoUs were signed from the Omani side by Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Anwar Ahmed Muqaibal, Charge d'affaires of the Sultanate of Oman's embassy in the Republic of Singapore. From the Singaporean side, the MoUs were signed by Edwin Tong, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister of the Ministry of Law and Wy Mun Kong, CEO of Singapore Cooperation Enterprise.

