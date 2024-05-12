

During his tour of Africa, Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, alongside Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Ghana's Minister of Food and Agriculture, reached an agreement to strengthen relations and boost investment opportunities in agriculture, food security, fisheries, and livestock. This agreement was forged during Minister Alfadley's visit to Ghana.

Both ministers committed to working collaboratively to facilitate the investment process in their respective countries, aiming to serve mutual interests and broaden the scope of their economic partnership. Minister Alfadley’s tour, which also included stops in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria, is part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to implement the outcomes of the recent Saudi-African Summit.

